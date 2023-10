Mini Dancer

Amelie has grown up so much since last year's dance festival. This afternoon she performed Wiggly Woo in the under 6 Caberet section and came second out of 19. However what I loved the most was how happy and confident she was. Her poise and dictation were so much sharper than last year. I also loved how much Caellen enjoyed watching her dance and how incredibly proud of her Harley was!