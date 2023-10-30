Previous
Halloween seaside style! by plainjaneandnononsense
Halloween seaside style!

On our last seaside stroll we struggled to find something different to capture.... Not today! These 2 wanted a photo taken with me so I agreed provided I too could snap!
30th October 2023 30th Oct 23

plainjaneandnonno...

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
