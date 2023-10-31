Previous
Seasonal Workers by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3504

Seasonal Workers

I guess these open topped seaside buses won't be leaving the depot for a while now which I found a little sad! I think I've read too many children's stories where vehicles have feelings!!
31st October 2023 31st Oct 23

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
960% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise