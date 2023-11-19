Sign up
Photo 3523
Craft Workshop
My first craft workshop since my break. We used inks with alcohol and blowers to move it around.... It was so much fun!
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4435
photos
19
followers
26
following
965% complete
3518
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
909
3520
3521
3522
910
3523
3524
3525
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
19th November 2023 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
workshop
,
ink
,
pjnn
