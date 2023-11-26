Sign up
Photo 3530
Ukulele Band
Today I kept my daughter company whilst she did a Christmas Market. Market Rasen Ukulele Band kept me entertained for hours as they played and sang. I really enjoyed singing along and once again reaped the positive benefits of live music.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
music
ukulele
pjnn
