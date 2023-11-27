Previous
Goodbye - it's been so good to be here by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3531

Goodbye - it's been so good to be here

Appointment with my OT at Pulvertaft Hand Clinic today. Despite not wearing a splint for 8 weeks my upwards wrist has remained at +30°, before my operation it was - 15°. This means today was hopefully my last appointment with them (however they'll keep me on a retainer for months). I am so very grateful to the talented surgeons, physios and my OT Gemma for their hard work, encouragement and always treating me like a whole person and not just an injury. My life has changed so much in the past year and the journeys may have been lengthy but we're so worth every second.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

@plainjaneandnononsense
