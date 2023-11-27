Goodbye - it's been so good to be here

Appointment with my OT at Pulvertaft Hand Clinic today. Despite not wearing a splint for 8 weeks my upwards wrist has remained at +30°, before my operation it was - 15°. This means today was hopefully my last appointment with them (however they'll keep me on a retainer for months). I am so very grateful to the talented surgeons, physios and my OT Gemma for their hard work, encouragement and always treating me like a whole person and not just an injury. My life has changed so much in the past year and the journeys may have been lengthy but we're so worth every second.