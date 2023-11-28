Sign up
Photo 3532
Good morning
Another morning sky capture taken on my way to work but I tried a different focal point to this one!
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4462
photos
18
followers
25
following
3537
3538
3539
3540
3541
3542
3543
3544
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
28th November 2023 8:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
morning
,
branches
,
pjnn
