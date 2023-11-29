Previous
Door Wreath by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3533

Door Wreath

No wreath making workshop this year. Instead I bought an oasis wreath, dug out a few old trimmings and pruned the holly tree in my garden.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

plainjaneandnonno...

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
