Books Read in November 2023

Oh Dear Silvia by Dawn French

I didn't find this as funny as the blurb said I would and only really got into the story for the last third.



The She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell

A gripping story as I've come to expect from this author.



The Stranger Diaries by Elly Griffiths

A detective novel very similar to her Dr Ruth Gallaway series and just as enjoyable.



And What Do You Do? By Sarah Long

Easy read but with a refreshingly different storyline