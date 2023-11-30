Previous
Books Read in November 2023
Photo 3526

Books Read in November 2023

Oh Dear Silvia by Dawn French
I didn't find this as funny as the blurb said I would and only really got into the story for the last third.

The She Was Gone by Lisa Jewell
A gripping story as I've come to expect from this author.

The Stranger Diaries by Elly Griffiths
A detective novel very similar to her Dr Ruth Gallaway series and just as enjoyable.

And What Do You Do? By Sarah Long
Easy read but with a refreshingly different storyline
