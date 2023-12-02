Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3528
It's Arrived
You may remember my snaps of Harley's drawing and him posting his letter to Blue Peter. As you can see he has received a reply and the much desired Blue Peter badge which he brought to show me today.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4447
photos
18
followers
25
following
968% complete
View this month »
3527
3528
3529
3530
3531
3532
3533
3534
Latest from all albums
3530
3531
911
3532
912
3533
3534
913
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
2nd December 2023 7:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
harley
,
badge
,
blue peter
,
pjnn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close