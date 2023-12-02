Previous
It's Arrived by plainjaneandnononsense
It's Arrived

You may remember my snaps of Harley's drawing and him posting his letter to Blue Peter. As you can see he has received a reply and the much desired Blue Peter badge which he brought to show me today.
