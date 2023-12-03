Previous
A Little Snow by plainjaneandnononsense
A Little Snow

My grandchildren had lots of snow and made a snowman today! I'm pleased we didn't have much here and it'd basically all gone by lunchtime.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
