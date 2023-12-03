Sign up
Photo 3529
A Little Snow
My grandchildren had lots of snow and made a snowman today! I'm pleased we didn't have much here and it'd basically all gone by lunchtime.
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4447
photos
18
followers
25
following
968% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
3rd December 2023 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
pjnn
