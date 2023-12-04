Previous
Christmas Reading by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3526

Christmas Reading

I purchase festive reads throughout the year as I come across them in charity shops but never start reading them early enough to get enough in! Started this a week ago but thankfully have been too busy to read much!
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

