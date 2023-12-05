Previous
Next
Proud Grandma - Toys For Joy by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3527

Proud Grandma - Toys For Joy

Harley asked his mum if he could help make some wax melts to sell to raise money to buy toys for children who wouldn't be getting presents this Christmas. He chose the scents, helped make them, packaged them and has his own little table next to Mummy's stall at a Christmas Fayre. He did an amazing job explaining to potential customers what he was doing and why. This along with sales to friends meant he raised an incredible £130 (his snowman melts were £1 each). After school I had the privilege of going with him and Mummy to buy the toys and deliver them to the collection point.
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
967% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lin ace
How wonderful - way to go, Harley!
December 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise