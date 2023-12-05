Proud Grandma - Toys For Joy

Harley asked his mum if he could help make some wax melts to sell to raise money to buy toys for children who wouldn't be getting presents this Christmas. He chose the scents, helped make them, packaged them and has his own little table next to Mummy's stall at a Christmas Fayre. He did an amazing job explaining to potential customers what he was doing and why. This along with sales to friends meant he raised an incredible £130 (his snowman melts were £1 each). After school I had the privilege of going with him and Mummy to buy the toys and deliver them to the collection point.