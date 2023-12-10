Previous
Morning sky - again! by plainjaneandnononsense
Morning sky - again!

Can't resist snapping when I open my curtains to this! Absolutely no need to edit when nature provides such glorious colour!
10th December 2023

plainjaneandnononsense

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
