James by plainjaneandnononsense
James

Christmas catch up with my lovely friend today. Always such a positive to spend time with him.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

plainjaneandnonno...

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
