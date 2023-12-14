Previous
Here comes Santa Claus by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3548

Here comes Santa Claus

When Santa walks into the Toddler Group party you're volunteering at and instantly makes a beeline for you saying "Arh there's my dear friend Jane" and envelops you in a massive hug!

Knowing all about my 365 Pete was only to happy to pose for a selfie before leaving.
14th December 2023

plainjaneandnononsense

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
976% complete

