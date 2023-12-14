Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3548
Here comes Santa Claus
When Santa walks into the Toddler Group party you're volunteering at and instantly makes a beeline for you saying "Arh there's my dear friend Jane" and envelops you in a massive hug!
Knowing all about my 365 Pete was only to happy to pose for a selfie before leaving.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4487
photos
17
followers
24
following
976% complete
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
3563
3564
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
14th December 2023 10:23am
Tags
christmas
,
santa
,
pjnn
