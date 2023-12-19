Previous
Next
Cleethorpes Pier with a difference by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3553

Cleethorpes Pier with a difference

Another lunch out in Cleethorpes today. This time I enjoyed a lovely coastal walk with Jackie. We popped into Brown's cafe as she wanted to know Christmas opening times and I spotted this stained glass artwork.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
976% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise