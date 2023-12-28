Previous
Afternoon out by plainjaneandnononsense
Afternoon out

Visited a shopping outlet near Alfreton with my son today. Snapped this as we waited in the queue for a charging space. Told him I needed a better capture but that this would do if I forgot to snap again..... Yes you can guess the rest!
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
