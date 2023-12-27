Previous
Twixmas by plainjaneandnononsense
Twixmas

It's Twixmas so even less routine than normal for me and lots of home alone days but today I remembered to put my bin out (and take a pic of the day) !!! It's always good to celebrate the little wins!
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
