Friday Fun and Frustration by plainjaneandnononsense
Friday Fun and Frustration

It's Friday so it must be sleepover night. Amelie has enjoyed playing with Mummy's old doll. Meanwhile Grandma is trying not to let Amelie's fringe being in her eyes frustrate me too much!
5th January 2024

Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
