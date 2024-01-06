Previous
Today's Entertainment by plainjaneandnononsense
Today's Entertainment

Amelie sang, and then danced and then did both whilst playing percussion instruments. Being Grandma means you know it's shortlived so patience is high haha. Definitely need to find a headband before she visits next
