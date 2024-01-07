Sign up
Photo 3572
Water, water everywhere
Walked through the local crematorium grounds today, heading for lunch with a friend at the aptly named Reflections Tearooms. Lots of the paths are closed due to flooding.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
flooding
,
pjnn
