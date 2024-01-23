Sign up
Photo 3588
Hello Again!!
A new entrance since my last regular visits here but I was still able to answer the receptionist's "Do you know where the fracture clinic is" on Sunday with a resounding "Yes"!
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
Embed Code
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
23rd January 2024 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hospital
,
pjnn
