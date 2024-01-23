Previous
Hello Again!! by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3588

Hello Again!!

A new entrance since my last regular visits here but I was still able to answer the receptionist's "Do you know where the fracture clinic is" on Sunday with a resounding "Yes"!
23rd January 2024 23rd Jan 24

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
983% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise