Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3609
Fracture clinic appointment
Diary shot..... Appointment went well. Waiting for a referral to the hand therapy clinic.
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4557
photos
19
followers
25
following
989% complete
View this month »
3603
3604
3605
3606
3607
3608
3609
3610
Latest from all albums
945
3606
3607
3608
946
947
3609
3610
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
13th February 2024 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hospital
,
clinic
,
pjnn
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close