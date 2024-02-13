Previous
Fracture clinic appointment by plainjaneandnononsense
Fracture clinic appointment

Diary shot..... Appointment went well. Waiting for a referral to the hand therapy clinic.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

plainjaneandnonno...

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
