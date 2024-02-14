Previous
🎵I can buy myself flours 🎵 by plainjaneandnononsense
🎵I can buy myself flours 🎵

Trying to make Valentine's Day fun despite feeling unlovable!
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Nada ace
(((Hugs)))

"Holidays" such as this one can certainly bring a person down. I love your sense of humor, the smiles in your images that make me smile, and your contributions to this project. Hope the flours turn into yummy treats.
February 14th, 2024  
