Postponed by plainjaneandnononsense
Postponed

I thought taking a before shot would help with the motivation to weed this bed. However the ground was so wet I couldn't get any roots up so had to chose a other garden job and leave this for another day.
7th April 2024

plainjaneandnononsense

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
995% complete

