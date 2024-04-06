Sign up
Photo 3633
Don't look!
Another abysmal performance. One exciting try and just a few minutes hope which I suppose is an improvement but still pretty soul destroying - hence keeping the scoreboard capture small!
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
rugby
,
loss
,
pjnn
