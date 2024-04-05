Previous
Next
Don't Touch My Egg by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3632

Don't Touch My Egg

This swan was trying to complete it's ablutions but had to keep stopping to warn off a duck and a water rat that kept getting too close!
5th April 2024 5th Apr 24

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
996% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise