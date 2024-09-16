Previous
My first visit to Elles by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3752

My first visit to Elles

A change of venue for our refreshment break this morning. One of the long established cafes on the prom have extended their premises with an upstairs room and outside seating area.
16th September 2024

ace
