Previous
Next
One step at a time! by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3750

One step at a time!

Yes I chose a space with spaces either side and then reversed in whereas I normally go in forwards but I'm still chuffed that I drove to the nearby town of Louth and parked in a carpark!
18th September 2024 18th Sep 24

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1028% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise