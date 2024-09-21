Previous
Are my eyes deceiving me? by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3753

Are my eyes deceiving me?

Had planned a rugby snap as my pic of the day today as its the last match of the season. However seeing this on my walk to the stadium I obviously couldn't resist snapping!
ace
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
Casablanca ace
Ha ha, the parrot clearly needed a walk!
September 23rd, 2024  
