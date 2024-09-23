Sign up
Photo 3759
Change of venue
My friend was short of time today and the forecast was atrocious so we gave the seaside stroll a miss and headed for our local garden centre's cafe!
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4772
photos
18
followers
24
following
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
23rd September 2024 11:51am
Tags
fisherman
,
pjnn
,
pennells
