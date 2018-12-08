Previous
Next
My wreath in situ by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 370

My wreath in situ

I'm really pleased with how the wreath I made looks now it's hung near my front door.
8th December 2018 8th Dec 18

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise