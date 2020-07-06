Sign up
Photo 610
Stained Glass Candle Holder ~ texture
6th July 2020
6th Jul 20
0
0
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
2911
photos
15
followers
23
following
168% complete
607
608
609
610
611
612
613
614
2294
2295
611
612
2296
613
614
2297
Views
1
Album
Also rans
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
6th July 2020 5:47pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
glass
,
texture
,
pjnn
