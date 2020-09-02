Sign up
Photo 615
Shadow Selfie
My friend is 6ft 9inches tall so when I saw my reflection during a seaside stroll today I couldn't resist sending him this with the message "My legs are as long as your legs now "
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
2971
photos
15
followers
23
following
169% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Also rans
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
2nd September 2020 10:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
legs
,
shadow
,
long
,
selfie
,
pjnn
