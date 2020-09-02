Previous
Next
Shadow Selfie by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 615

Shadow Selfie

My friend is 6ft 9inches tall so when I saw my reflection during a seaside stroll today I couldn't resist sending him this with the message "My legs are as long as your legs now "
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
169% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise