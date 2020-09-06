Previous
Zebra by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 617

Zebra

Tomorrow is Harley's 6th birthday. Plan 1, he should have been away in Spain for the rugby. Plan 2 he should have had a party at a farm with his friends. Covid didn't scupper plan 3 a morning at Wolds Wildlife Park with family.
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

