Previous
Next
Snap of the telly by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 651

Snap of the telly

The guy in the dark shirt with the pink stripe is my son who was half way to completing his first ever Great North Run .... definitely a proud mum moment!
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
178% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise