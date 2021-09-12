Sign up
Photo 651
Snap of the telly
The guy in the dark shirt with the pink stripe is my son who was half way to completing his first ever Great North Run .... definitely a proud mum moment!
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
3377
photos
17
followers
26
following
644
645
646
647
648
649
650
651
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
651
Tags
dan
,
run
,
great
,
half
,
marathon
,
son
,
north
,
proud
,
pjnn
