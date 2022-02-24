Stepping out of my comfort zone

I've known my friend Joy for well over 20 years and her Kids Church/ Pastoral Care office has been just along the corridor from my nursery office for years now. She runs a social group on for folk in the church and community who may be struggling to get back to socialising post Covid. Whilst being off "sick" I've been attending. She asked if I'd do a presentation on my 365 journey and today was the day. I was surprisingly unnervous and was pleased with how well my little talk and photo share went down.