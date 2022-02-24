Previous
Next
Stepping out of my comfort zone by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 690

Stepping out of my comfort zone

I've known my friend Joy for well over 20 years and her Kids Church/ Pastoral Care office has been just along the corridor from my nursery office for years now. She runs a social group on for folk in the church and community who may be struggling to get back to socialising post Covid. Whilst being off "sick" I've been attending. She asked if I'd do a presentation on my 365 journey and today was the day. I was surprisingly unnervous and was pleased with how well my little talk and photo share went down.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise