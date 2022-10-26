Previous
Next
Autumn by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 775

Autumn

Love the colour of these leaves but the wind kept moving them out of focys
26th October 2022 26th Oct 22

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
212% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise