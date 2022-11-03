Sign up
Photo 776
Eaton Mess
As well as receiving lovely leaving gifts my meal tonight was paid for and David (leader of the church I worked for) insisted I had a pudding!
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Tags
pudding
,
pjnn
