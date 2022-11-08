Previous
Sculpture by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 778

Sculpture

I came across a group of metal chairs each with the tools for a different trade on it. In hind sight I should have captured them all and created a collage. However it was cold and raining and I didn't know my way to the station so didn't think to!
