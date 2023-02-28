Previous
Books read in February 2023 by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 816

Books read in February 2023

If you Could Go Anywhere by Paige Toon
Unusually for one of her books I find this pretty slow going for quite a while.

Strip Jack by Ian Rankin
Another very enjoyable tale in the John Rebus series.

The Eight Year Lie by JM Hewitt
Lots of switching between then and now. I understand how it weaved the story together but wasn't too keen.

Witness by Mandasue Heller
An interesting read... Like a who dunnit but a who are you.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

