Photo 816
Books read in February 2023
If you Could Go Anywhere by Paige Toon
Unusually for one of her books I find this pretty slow going for quite a while.
Strip Jack by Ian Rankin
Another very enjoyable tale in the John Rebus series.
The Eight Year Lie by JM Hewitt
Lots of switching between then and now. I understand how it weaved the story together but wasn't too keen.
Witness by Mandasue Heller
An interesting read... Like a who dunnit but a who are you.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4075
photos
19
followers
28
following
Kathy A
ace
I haven’t seen or read any of these. You had an ok month
March 1st, 2023
