Books read in February 2023

If you Could Go Anywhere by Paige Toon

Unusually for one of her books I find this pretty slow going for quite a while.



Strip Jack by Ian Rankin

Another very enjoyable tale in the John Rebus series.



The Eight Year Lie by JM Hewitt

Lots of switching between then and now. I understand how it weaved the story together but wasn't too keen.



Witness by Mandasue Heller

An interesting read... Like a who dunnit but a who are you.

