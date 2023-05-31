Previous
Books read in May 2023 by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 845

Books read in May 2023

The Birthday Party by Veronica Henry.
An unchallenging relaxing read.

The Creek by L J Ross
A summer suspense mystery. The second book I've read by this author and I'll definitely be keeping my eyes peeled for more!

The Holdout by Graham Moore
A gripping suspense based around a jury's verdict.
