Photo 852
Beach Art
Amelie is really enjoying using scissors at the moment. I drew basic shapes on some file dividers (passed on by a friend who no longer needed them) and she cut them out and created this scene.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4209
photos
18
followers
26
following
Album
Also rans
VOG-L29
VOG-L29
Taken
24th June 2023 8:21am
Tags
art
,
craft
,
amelie
,
pjnn
