The right gift

I have a large tin of crayons which I treated myself to for my mindfulness colouring having previously been using my children's discarded crayons. Harley is fascinated by the selection of colours but isn't allowed to use them (as the smaller 2 grandchildren wouldn't be careful). I bought him his own tin for his birthday, it contains less than mine but I think 72 colours is enough for him to be going on with! This snap was when he realised what his gift was... He was so pleased and grateful and told me he'd use them everyday!