That's more like it!
That's more like it!

Walled the 3.5 miles to the gig last night and spotted some brambles en route. Headed out first thing before the heat became too intense for a rather successful forage
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
