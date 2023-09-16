Previous
Team huddle by plainjaneandnononsense
Team huddle

Last home game today was so disappointing... Yet again I'm saying "Oh well there's always next year". However lots of my favourite players are leaving so I'm really not convinced!
16th September 2023

plainjaneandnonno...

@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
