Sniffer Dog
Sniffer Dog

Looking after the grandchildren for 4 days means dog walks with Levi. I'd forgotten how frustrating trying to walk with a dog who stops to sniff a million times a minute is... But at least he had fun!
18th September 2023 18th Sep 23

