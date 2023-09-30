Previous
Books Read in September 2923 by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 900

Books Read in September 2923

The Guest List by Lucy Foley
Much better than the blurb suggested. So many twists and turns - read in a couple of days as I couldn't put it down!

A Summer To Remember In Herring Bay by Angela Britnell
The change in the weather to a belated heatwave meant I needed a summery seaside chick lit to read!

Lying Dead by Aline Templeton
A DI Fleming mystery - I'll definitely be on the lookout for more of this series

The Holy Island by LJ Ross
The first in the DCI Ryan series. I really want to read them all now - good detective story but I also want to know how his personal life progresses!

Blast From the Past by Cathy Hopkins
Not sure what I made of the reincarnation aspect side of this story.
