Books Read in September 2923

The Guest List by Lucy Foley

Much better than the blurb suggested. So many twists and turns - read in a couple of days as I couldn't put it down!



A Summer To Remember In Herring Bay by Angela Britnell

The change in the weather to a belated heatwave meant I needed a summery seaside chick lit to read!



Lying Dead by Aline Templeton

A DI Fleming mystery - I'll definitely be on the lookout for more of this series



The Holy Island by LJ Ross

The first in the DCI Ryan series. I really want to read them all now - good detective story but I also want to know how his personal life progresses!



Blast From the Past by Cathy Hopkins

Not sure what I made of the reincarnation aspect side of this story.

