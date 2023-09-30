Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 900
Books Read in September 2923
The Guest List by Lucy Foley
Much better than the blurb suggested. So many twists and turns - read in a couple of days as I couldn't put it down!
A Summer To Remember In Herring Bay by Angela Britnell
The change in the weather to a belated heatwave meant I needed a summery seaside chick lit to read!
Lying Dead by Aline Templeton
A DI Fleming mystery - I'll definitely be on the lookout for more of this series
The Holy Island by LJ Ross
The first in the DCI Ryan series. I really want to read them all now - good detective story but I also want to know how his personal life progresses!
Blast From the Past by Cathy Hopkins
Not sure what I made of the reincarnation aspect side of this story.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
4377
photos
19
followers
25
following
246% complete
View this month »
893
894
895
896
897
898
899
900
Latest from all albums
3471
3472
3473
900
3474
3475
3476
3477
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Also rans
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
30th September 2023 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
pjnn
,
sept23
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close