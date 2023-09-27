Sign up
Photo 899
Swan
Walked to town for some last minutes bargains (Wilkinson's last day) and strolled through the park in order to snap.
27th September 2023
27th Sep 23
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details
Album
Also rans
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
27th September 2023 9:22am
Privacy
Public
Tags
swan
,
wing
,
pjnn
