Swan by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 899

Swan

Walked to town for some last minutes bargains (Wilkinson's last day) and strolled through the park in order to snap.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
